2 shot, 1 killed at Austin gas station: police

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, Friday at a gas station in Austin on the West Side, according to police.

Someone fired shots at the men just after 8 p.m. as they sat in a parked vehicle at the station in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.

One man, 28, was struck several times in the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The other man, 27, was in good condition at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.