Two people were wounded in a shooting early Monday at a bar in south suburban Summit.

The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. at the Fire Station Pub on Harlem Avenue near 63rd Street, according to Summit Fire Department Chief Wayne Hanson.

Two adults with gunshot wounds were taken to hospitals by Summit and Bedford Park fire departments, Hanson said. Their conditions weren’t released.

Police have not yet released details about the shooting.