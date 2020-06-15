2 shot dead in Calumet Heights basement: police

Two men were found fatally shot in a basement Monday morning in Calumet Heights on the South Side, police said.

Witnesses heard arguing and then gunfire about 8:10 a.m. in the 2600 block of East 92nd Street, according to Chicago police.

Officers found one man, between 50 and 60 years old, dead in the basement, police said. Another man, 49, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives believe there was only one shooter, a police spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear if the shooter was one of the fatally wounded men.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.