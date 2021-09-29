Expand / Collapse search

2 shot during argument in Pilsen

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Two men were shot Wednesday morning during an argument in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Two pairs of men were arguing in the street around 1:14 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 18th Street when shots were fired, police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and face and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to CPD

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.