2 shot in Chatham

Two men were shot and wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man was walking outside around 9 p.m. when he heard gunfire and was struck in the buttocks in the 800 block of East 79th Street, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

A 25-year-old man was also hit in the shooting, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and foot, police said. He self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.