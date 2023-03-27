2 shot in Chicago courtyard

Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Sunday night in a courtyard on Chicago's Near West Side.

The men, 40 and 60, were standing in the courtyard around 11 p.m. when a gunman walked up and started shooting at them in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, police said.

The 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and right side and was taken by paramedics to the University of Illinois Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 60-year-old was shot in each leg and refused medical treatment at the time, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.