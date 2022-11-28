2 shot in Chinatown

Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood.

The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.

They were transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.