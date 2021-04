Two men were shot Friday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

They were on a sidewalk about 10:25 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue when two males fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

A 37-year-old man was struck in the thigh, while the other man, 32, was shot in the foot and thigh, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

