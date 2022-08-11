2 shot in Little Village alley

Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

The 27-year-old was shot in both his legs and his hand. He was transported to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The 47-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.