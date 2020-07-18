2 shot in River North

Two people were shot Saturday in River North.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. in the first block of West Erie Street when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. A woman, whose age isn’t known, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Both are in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.