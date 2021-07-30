2 shot in Roseland drive-by

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Roseland on the South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the men had just exited a vehicle in the 11200 block of South Normal Avenue when someone in a passing white car fired shots, Chicago police said.

One man, 33, was shot in the leg and the other man, 35, was struck in the back and leg, police said.

Both men were transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said.

There was no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

