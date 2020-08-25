2 shot, including teen girl in Englewood

Two people were shot at a party Monday in Englewood on the South Side.

They were at a party about 8:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when a fight broke out, Chicago police said. The 32-year-old man and 16-year-old girl then heard gunshots and felt pain.

The man was struck in the hand, and the girl was hit in the leg, police said. They were both taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.