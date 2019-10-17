2 shot inside Mexican restaurant in Harvey, source says

article

A man and woman were shot inside a Mexican restaurant in south suburban Harvey Thursday afternoon during a domestic dispute, a source tells FOX 32.

A suspect entered the restaurant located near 154th and Center and began arguing with a man and woman, the source said. The suspect then fired one shot which struck the male victim. The bullet then ricocheted and struck the woman.

The source says the woman is OK and the man was airlifted to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is still at large as police investigate.

No further details were immediately available.

Story correction: Early reports suggested two people were shot and killed inside the restaurant with multiple wounded. This turned out not to be true.