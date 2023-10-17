2 shot near Cook County Courthouse

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting three blocks away from the Cook County Courthouse Monday night.

The men, 28 and 19, were walking northbound on California Avenue after exiting a Cook County building when a white sedan pulled up and someone started shooting, according to police.

The 28-year-old was shot in his hand and leg while the 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.