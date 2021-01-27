2 shot near day care in Orland Park

A man and woman were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a day care in south suburban Orland Park.

The shooting happened near 143rd Street and Will Cook Road and appears to be a targeted attack, Orland Park police said in a statement posted to social media.

A man, 23, and a woman, 31, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The shooter left the scene, possibly in a black Ford Fusion with spoke wheels and heavily tinted windows, heading north on Will Cook Road, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A media report showed a crime scene outside KinderCare, at 14301 Pinewood Dr.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately return a call seeking additional information.