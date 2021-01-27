2 shot near day care in Orland Park
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A man and woman were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a day care in south suburban Orland Park.
The shooting happened near 143rd Street and Will Cook Road and appears to be a targeted attack, Orland Park police said in a statement posted to social media.
A man, 23, and a woman, 31, were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.
The shooter left the scene, possibly in a black Ford Fusion with spoke wheels and heavily tinted windows, heading north on Will Cook Road, police said.
A media report showed a crime scene outside KinderCare, at 14301 Pinewood Dr.
A police spokesman didn’t immediately return a call seeking additional information.