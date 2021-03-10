1 dead, 1 wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Two gunmen opened fire after they approached the pair sitting in a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Paramedics picked up two gunshot victims about 2:20 p.m. at 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford.

A man, shot in his chest, was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Langford said. Police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 19-year-old woman with a graze wound went to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrest has been made.