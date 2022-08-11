Pair shot on Near West Side

Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side.

The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

One of them was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze wound to the leg, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in fair and good condition, respectively, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.