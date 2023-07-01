2 shot outside Cook County sports bar: sheriff

A shooting outside a Cook County sports bar left two wounded Saturday morning.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Police responded to a report of a shooting in 1200 block of West Rand Road in unincorporated Wheeling Township at approximately 1:55 a.m.

A 29-year-old man and a 35-year-old man had been shot.

Both victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office detectives at 708-865-4896.