2 shot Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 31-year-old man who was shot during a robbery in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 7:50 p.m., he was in the 900 block of North Pulaski Road when a silver-colored vehicle pulled up and three to four people got out from inside, Chicago police said.

They took the man’s money and shot him in the ankle before taking off south on Pulaski, police said. The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been reported. Area North detectives are investigating.

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

He was on a sidewalk about 2:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Marshfield when he heard gunfire and realized he was hit, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His condition stabilized.

Wednesday’s shootings come after a Tuesday where four people were shot, two of them fatally citywide.