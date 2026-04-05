Chicago man charged with attempted murder after hit-and-run on West Side

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The Brief A Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene. The victim suffered serious injuries. The suspect was quickly arrested and is due in court.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and fleeing the scene on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Leo Cowan, 57, was arrested Thursday around 9:12 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Lake Street. Police said Cowan was identified as the driver who, minutes earlier, struck a 44-year-old woman in the same area, leaving her with serious injuries.

Authorities said Cowan fled on foot after the crash but was located and taken into custody within minutes.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, along with misdemeanor counts of operating an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm and driving with an expired license.

What's next:

Cowan was scheduled to attend a detention hearing Sunday.