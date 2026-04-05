Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed on South Side before suspect fled, police say
CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed during a fight inside a South Side home early Sunday morning, and a suspect is on the loose.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. in the 9200 block of S. Green St. in Washington Heights, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was in a physical altercation with a known male offender inside a home, police said. The offender attacked the victim with a knife during the fight.
The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. Officials have not identified the victim.
Police found a knife at the scene of the stabbing. The offender fled the scene in a white sedan.
Area detectives are investigating.