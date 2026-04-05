Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed on South Side before suspect fled, police say

A man was fatally stabbed during a fight inside a South Side home early Sunday morning, and a suspect is on the loose.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m. in the 9200 block of S. Green St. in Washington Heights, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was in a physical altercation with a known male offender inside a home, police said. The offender attacked the victim with a knife during the fight.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. Officials have not identified the victim.

Police found a knife at the scene of the stabbing. The offender fled the scene in a white sedan.

Area detectives are investigating.