Missing Chicago woman last seen on NW Side

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The Brief Chicago police are searching for a missing 53-year-old woman last seen in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Authorities say she may need medical attention and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday from the city's Northwest Side.

What we know:

Antonia Randazzo, 53, was last seen in the 5200 block of West Montana Street in the Cragin neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Randazzo is 5-foot-5, 107 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater or bath robe, carrying several plastic bags. She may be driving a 2006 blue Honda Element. Randazzo may appear in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 746-6554.