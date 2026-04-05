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Missing Chicago woman last seen on NW Side

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  April 5, 2026 8:22pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Antonia Randazzo | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for a missing 53-year-old woman last seen in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. 
    • Authorities say she may need medical attention and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday from the city's Northwest Side.

What we know:

Antonia Randazzo, 53, was last seen in the 5200 block of West Montana Street in the Cragin neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Randazzo is 5-foot-5, 107 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater or bath robe, carrying several plastic bags. She may be driving a 2006 blue Honda Element. Randazzo may appear in need of medical attention.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 746-6554.

The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person alert filed with Chicago Police Department.

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