Missing Chicago woman last seen on NW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday from the city's Northwest Side.
What we know:
Antonia Randazzo, 53, was last seen in the 5200 block of West Montana Street in the Cragin neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Randazzo is 5-foot-5, 107 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater or bath robe, carrying several plastic bags. She may be driving a 2006 blue Honda Element. Randazzo may appear in need of medical attention.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 746-6554.
The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person alert filed with Chicago Police Department.