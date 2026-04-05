Trial looms in Adam Toledo case as family seeks justice 5 years later

The Brief A wrongful death lawsuit over the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo could go to trial as soon as tomorrow if no settlement is reached. The case, coming five years after his death, centers on whether the officer’s use of force was justified and if he should have been hired. Toledo’s family says new evidence could support their push for accountability.



If a deal to avoid trial is not negotiated tonight, then jury selection could begin tomorrow in the wrongful death lawsuit of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old shot by Chicago police.

What we know:

The start of this trial comes five years after the boy died.

Adam Toledo’s mother carried flowers to the alley where he was shot. The wooden fence near Farragut High School has been painted with a memorial to the 13-year-old.

Every year since 2021, his mother has had to relive her loss.

Elizabeth Toledo told supporters, "This is a difficult day for me. This shouldn’t have happened. I want justice for my son."

Her attorney is expected to argue in court that CPD never should have hired the Chicago police officer who shot the boy.

They allege Officer Eric Stillman suffered from a stress disability from military service.

He was diagnosed with PTSD, and reportedly has not been on duty since the shooting in March 2021.

The backstory:

That night, a ShotSpotter alert detected gunfire near 2300 South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village. Police responded and Adam Toledo and a 21-year-old man were chased down an alley. Body camera video showed Toledo with a gun in his hand, Stillman had ordered him to drop it. Toledo tossed the gun behind the fence and turned. Stillman fired, striking him in the chest. Authorities have argued whether the use of force was necessary.

The family attorney says there is more to the story.

What they're saying:

Adeena Weiss Ortiz said on FOX 32’s Chicago Report, "We want the public and media to know there is evidence never presented before that we believe will be favorable to the family…It has been excruciating, there has been a procession for every family event, on every anniversary of his death. Last week marked 5 years, every year at the scene of the incident."