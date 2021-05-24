2 shot while driving Monday in Belmont Cragin

A man and woman were hurt in a shooting early Monday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The couple were stopped at a stop sign about 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Laramie Avenue when when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, leg and lower back and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where his condition was fair, police said.

The woman, 23, was struck in the head and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.