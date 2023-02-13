2 shot while driving in West Rogers Park

Two men were shot while driving Sunday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The pair, 21 and 20, was traveling in a vehicle around 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, according to police.

The 21-year-old was struck in the ankle and the 20-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. They were both transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital where they were listed in good and fair condition, respectively.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.