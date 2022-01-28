2 shot while riding in car in Park Manor

Two men were shot while riding in a car Thursday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

The men, ages 23 and 26, were driving in a car around 10:15 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 6900 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

The 23-year-old was grazed in the head and the 26-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

