2 shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

A man and woman were shot Thursday night while sitting in a parked vehicle on Chicago's South Side.

Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in the parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.

The male victim was struck in the torso and arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 33-year-old female victim was wounded in the abdomen and arm, and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.