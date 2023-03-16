2 shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:54 p.m., a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Marquette Road when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

The man was shot in the back and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The woman was shot in the buttocks and arm and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.