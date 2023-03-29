2 shot while walking on sidewalk in West Garfield Park

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., the two victims were walking on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of West Adams when a gray-colored vehicle drove up and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 18-year-old man was shot in the right calf. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the left forearm. He was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area four detectives are investigating.