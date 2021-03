Two people were shot Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man and woman, both 18, were driving about 6:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at them in the 11500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the arm and the woman was struck in the abdomen, police said. They drove themselves to Roseland Hospital for treatment, and their conditions were not known.

Area Two detectives are investigating.