2 sisters missing from Calumet City: police

Police in suburban Chicago are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters.

Four-year-old Jodore Payne and her sister 2-year-old Sadorlea have been missing for nearly five days. Their father says he dropped the girls off near the Calumet City Police Department with their mother on Oct. 2 for a court ordered visitation.

The girls were supposed to be returned several hours later. The father says has not been able to contact the mother, Ashley Lockett, ever since.

If you have seen the girls or Lockett, call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP