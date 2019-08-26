2 stabbed, including pregnant woman, while waiting for ride-share in Loop

article

Two people were stabbed after a fight Saturday in the Loop near Millennium Park.

About 11:25 p.m., a group of six people was waiting for a ride-share vehicle on a sidewalk in the first block of East Washington Street, Chicago police said. A male and female pulled up in an unknown vehicle and offered the group a ride.

An argument broke out and the two people in the unknown vehicle got out and “were involved in a physical altercation,” police said. The male pulled out a knife and stabbed a woman, 27, and a 26-year-old man in the abdomen.

The woman, who is three months pregnant, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police and the Chicago Fire Department said. The man was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

The male and female in the unknown vehicle drove off east on Washington, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.