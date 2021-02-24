3 stores burglarized in Logan Square, Avondale: police

Three stores were burglarized Wednesday morning in Logan Square and Avondale on the Northwest Side.

About 1:55 a.m., four males wearing all black broke out the front windows of a liquor store in the 1900 block of North California Avenue, and took the ATM as well as several packs of cigarettes and liquor, Chicago police said. They fled the scene in a gray SUV and a red Ford Fusion.

About thirty minutes later a four males wearing all black broke the front windows of a store in the 2400 block of West North Avenue, and stole items, police said. They fled the scene in a gray SUV.

About 3:10 a.m., four males broke out the front windows of a retail store in the 2800 block of North Western Avenue, stole property before fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.