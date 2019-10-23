2 struck by pellet gun on IIT campus

Two men were wounded Tuesday when they were hit by a pellet gun at the Illinois Institute of Technology campus.

They were walking down the street about 4:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of South State Street when someone in a gray vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

A man 18 to 21-years old was struck near the groin area and declined medical treatment, police said. He hasn’t cooperated with investigators.

A 77-year-old man was hit in the back of the head, police said. He was treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center and released.

Officials believe the shots came from a pellet gun, police said. No arrests have been made, and Area Central detectives are investigating.

Illinois Institute of Technology Public Safety didn’t say if either man was a student.