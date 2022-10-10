2 suburban riverboat casinos changing locations

The riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving.

Penn Entertainment, Inc., which owns both casinos, announced plans Monday for new land-based facilities.

Joliet's Hollywood Casino has been located at 777 Hollywood Boulevard along Route 6 since the early 1990s.

But under the new plan, the casino will move to the Rock Run Crossings development for its proximity to the Interstate 80 and Interstate 55 interchange.

According to a report, the new casino will include 800 slots, 45 live tables, a Barstool Sportsbook, bars, restaurants, and an event center.