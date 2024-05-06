2 suspects rob 24-year-old woman at gunpoint in South Loop: police

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the South Loop Monday afternoon.

At about 1:40 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was outside her vehicle in the 300 block of East Cullerton Street when two unknown male offenders approached her, police said.

The two offenders demanded her property, while one of the suspects produced a firearm.

The offenders then took her property and fled the scene on foot.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.