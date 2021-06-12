2 teen boys hurt in Little Village drive-by shooting

Two 17-year-old boys were hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The teen boys were in the alley about 3:25 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle drove past them and someone from inside fired shots in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.

One boy was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The other suffered a graze wound to the arm and was taken in good condition to the same hospital.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area Two detectives are investigating.