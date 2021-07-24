2 teen boys shot, 1 fatally, in Englewood: police

A teenage boy was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

The teens, 15 and 17, were in the backyard of a home about 1:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

The other, 15, was struck in the stomach and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.