2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery

Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday.

Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.

The 15-year-old offender was also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 55-year-old woman that happened earlier in the day in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

The teens were in possession of a vehicle previously reported stolen and a firearm, according to police.

The 15-year-old also had burglary tools at the time of his arrested.

The boys were arrested in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

No additional information is available