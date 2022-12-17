2 teen charged with Logan Square armed robbery
CHICAGO - Two teens are facing charges for robbing a man and woman while armed in Logan Square Friday.
Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were positively identified in a robbery of a 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman that happened in the 3300 block of West Diversey Avenue.
The 15-year-old offender was also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 55-year-old woman that happened earlier in the day in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
The teens were in possession of a vehicle previously reported stolen and a firearm, according to police.
The 15-year-old also had burglary tools at the time of his arrested.
The boys were arrested in the 3700 block of West Douglas Boulevard.
No additional information is available