2 teenagers among 9 shot in weekend gun violence across Chicago
CHICAGO - At least nine people were wounded — including two teenagers — in weekend shootings across Chicago.
- Just before 6 p.m., a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard on the Near West Side when someone outside shot at them, Chicago police said. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where she later died after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. The boy suffered a graze wound and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 on the Far South Side, according to officials. About 3:55 p.m., the man was driving in a black Dodge van on the interstate when he was struck in the back by gunfire near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Traffic was diverted from the outbound lanes of I-57 at Halsted as state troopers canvassed the area for evidence, state police said.
At least six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.