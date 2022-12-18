Video shows suspect accused of shooting 16-year-old boy on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police released video of a suspect accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning.

According to police, the boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Red Line in the 100 block of Cermak Road in Chinatown around 2:05 a.m.

The victim was struck in the ear and the eye. He heard multiple shots but was unable to give further details, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

A description of a possible offender was provided by a witness. Officers located a male matching the description and recovered a handgun.

That person was placed into custody, but upon further investigation, the individual was released without charges.

Police then issued a community alert Sunday night picturing the offender who is wanted in connection with this shooting. In surveillance video from the train, the suspect can be seen holding a gun.

Despite Chicago Police Department efforts to step up patrols on trains and buses, CTA riders tell FOX 32 Chicago they wish there was an even bigger police presence for safety.

"It's very tragic. A lot of young kids depend on the CTA to get to work, school, see their friends – it should be a safe space for all riders," said Emilio Mara, CTA rider.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380 with the reference number JF-514599.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.