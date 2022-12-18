Teen shot in face on CTA Red Line train near Chinatown stop: police

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Redline in South Loop early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:05 a.m. near the Cermak/Chinatown stop in the 100 block of Cermak Road.

The victim was struck in the ear and the eye. He heard multiple shots, but was unable to give further details, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

A description of a possible offender was provided by a witness. Officers located a male matching the description and recovered a handgun.

The offender was placed in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating. Charges are pending.