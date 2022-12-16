2 teens shot while inside Near West Side residence

Two teens were wounded, one critically, after being shot while inside a Near West Side residence Friday.

At about 5:50 p.m., two teens were inside a residence in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by outside gunfire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the buttocks and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old girl was struck in the head, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.