2 teens charged in Englewood carjacking

Two teenage boys were charged with carjacking a man earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood.

The boys, 14 and 16, are accused of stealing a car from a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police.

They were arrested Tuesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue and each charged with one count of vehicular hijacking.

No additional information was immediately available.