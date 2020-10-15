2 teens charged in Gurnee shooting

Gurnee police on Thursday announced charges against two teenagers in connection to a shooting last week in the north suburb.

The teens, age 15 and 16, met with acquaintances in a parking lot near Stearns School Road and Dilleys Road at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 5 when an argument erupted, Gurnee police said in a statement.

Someone fired shots at struck a 20-year-old man in the leg, police said. He drove away a few blocks before calling police.

The man was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment, police said. The wound is not considered life-threatening.

The teens are face charges in connection with the shooting in juvenile court, police said. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.