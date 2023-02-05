2 teens charged in West Garfield Park armed carjacking

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old boy were charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in West Garfield Park Saturday.

Police say the two boys were arrested on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. after allegedly stealing a car from a 39-year-old woman less than an hour earlier.

They were armed when they stole the car in the 4500 block of W. West End Avenue, police say.

No additional information is available at this time.