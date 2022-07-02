2 teens charged with carjacking man at gunpoint in Douglas

Two teen boys have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Douglas.

The 16-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. He also faces a city charge for replica firearms/pellet guns.

The 17-year-old boy has been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of receiving/possessing/selling a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of theft.

Chicago police say the teens took a vehicle and belongings from a man at gunpoint in the 3200 block of South Rhodes on Thursday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The juveniles were arrested Friday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was provided by police.