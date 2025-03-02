2 teens found dead in Chicago suburb of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Two teenagers were found dead in a car in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates early Sunday morning.

The juveniles were found in the car in the 200 block of East Berkley Lane in Hoffman Estates, according to local police.

2 teens found unconscious

What we know:

First responders were called to the scene for a report of two people inside a locked car.

Police said they appeared to be neither conscious nor breathing. First responders forced their way into the car and removed the teens to give them life-saving measures.

Both were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where they were pronounced dead.

The two people inside the car were identified as Yeferson Flores, 17, and Litzy Flores, 16, both of Hoffman Estates, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A preliminary autopsy indicated they appeared to have died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

The case remains under investigation.