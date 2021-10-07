2 teens, ride-share driver struck by stray gunfire on Near North Side

Two teenage boys and a rideshare driver were shot Thursday morning on the Near North Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The 15-year-olds were standing at 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Orleans Street when they were struck by gunfire coming from a red Dodge Charger that was directed a gray sedan, police said.

One boy was shot in the leg and the other suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and foot, police said.

They were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and listed in fair condition, police said.

A 38-year-old rideshare driver was also hit in the shooting while he was waiting to pick up passengers, police said.

The man was shot in the hand while sitting in his parked Toyota Prius, police said.

He drove to Lotus Avenue and Orleans Street when Chicago Fire Department parademics responded and took him to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody and police said none of the victims appear to be the intended targets in the shooting.