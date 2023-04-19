Tinley Park resident witnesses teens break into his car while watching home surveillance video at work

Two teens are accused of breaking into a vehicle in Tinley Park Wednesday morning.

The teens, ages 14 and 15, have been charged with burglary and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Just before 4 a.m., a homeowner in the 16500 block of Crescent Avenue was at work and remotely watching a surveillance feed of the outside of his home. He called police after seeing two people exit a Kia, walk up his driveway and shatter his 2022 Hyundai Tucson's window before climbing inside.

Police arrived at the scene as the Kia that dropped off the offenders was driving away at a high rate of speed. It nearly struck one of the responding officers in the process, police said.

Officers then pursued the Kia southbound on Harlem Avenue but terminated the chase for safety reasons as the suspect vehicle was traveling over 100 mph.

The two boys who broke into the homeowner's vehicle fled the scene on foot in different directions and were found in the 7900 block of 164th Court and the 16600 block of Crescent Avenue.

Both were transported to the Tinley Park Police Department and will be petitioned into juvenile court.

Police said they responded to an additional eight burglary to motor vehicle incidents at the Town and Country Apartments behind Jewel Osco on Wednesday as well.

Officials are investigating to determine whether the additional burglaries were related to the incident on Crescent Avenue.